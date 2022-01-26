Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Clarivate in a report released on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clarivate’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLVT. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -99.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.13. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374 over the last three months. 21.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,707,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,791,000 after acquiring an additional 88,476 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $547,157,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,627,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,721 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.