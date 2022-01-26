Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) shares rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $22.03. Approximately 3,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 930,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

YOU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average of $39.64.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. Clear Secure’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 181.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 688.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 37.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

