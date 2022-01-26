ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 77.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMO opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 69,244 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $200,000.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.