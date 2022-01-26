Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Trading 6.5% Higher

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) shares rose 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.55 and last traded at $50.86. Approximately 3,062 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 285,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.75.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $710.86 million, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $316,815.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $671,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,545 shares of company stock worth $1,727,424 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the second quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Clearfield by 40.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Clearfield by 15.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Clearfield by 7,946.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 40,368 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clearfield by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

