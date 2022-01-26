Clicks Group (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

Clicks Group (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
CLCGY stock opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. Clicks Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67.
About Clicks Group
