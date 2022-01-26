Clicks Group (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

Clicks Group (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CLCGY stock opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. Clicks Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67.

About Clicks Group

Clicks Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the retail trade of healthcare products. It operates through the Retail and Distribution segments. The Retail segment comprises Clicks, health, beauty, and homeware retailer; Claire’s, retailer of jewellery and accessories; GNC, retailer of health and wellness products; Musica, retailer of entertainment-related merchandise; and The Body Shop, which offers toiletries, cosmetics, gifting and grooming, with stores in the Republic of South Africa, Namibia, Swaziland, Botswana, and Lesotho.

