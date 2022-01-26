CloakCoin (CLOAK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,354.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000564 BTC on major exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $1,354.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013738 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007821 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,755,032 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

