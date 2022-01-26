Cloudcall Group (LON:CALL) Trading Down 1.2%

Cloudcall Group plc (LON:CALL)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 79.50 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 79.50 ($1.07). Approximately 29,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 25,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.50 ($1.09).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 70.25. The company has a market cap of £38.18 million and a P/E ratio of -4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Cloudcall Group Company Profile (LON:CALL)

Cloudcall Group plc, a software company, designs, develops, and operates integrated multi-channel communications services for customer relationship management systems in North America, the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, Australia, and parts of the Asia Pacific. The company provides a suite of cloud-based integrated software and communications products and services under the CloudCall name.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudcall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudcall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.