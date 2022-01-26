Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Position Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,348 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 705.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth approximately $137,835,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,315,000 after buying an additional 714,385 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

NET stock opened at $84.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of -121.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total transaction of $11,089,904.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total transaction of $9,833,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 675,355 shares of company stock valued at $103,432,894. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.