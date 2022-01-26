CMC Materials (CCMP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect CMC Materials to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $311.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CMC Materials to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $176.32 on Wednesday. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently -77.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.63.

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total transaction of $2,041,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CMC Materials stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of CMC Materials worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.