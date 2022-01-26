CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.10% of CMC Materials worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 55.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter worth about $128,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seaport Res Ptn cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.63.

CMC Materials stock opened at $176.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -74.08 and a beta of 1.20. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $311.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.50 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.31%.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.