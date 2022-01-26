CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in CME Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,447,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in CME Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 225,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,027,000 after acquiring an additional 23,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its position in CME Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.00.

In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,545 shares of company stock worth $4,800,750. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $221.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.17. The company has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.73 and a 1 year high of $234.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $3.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

