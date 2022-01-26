CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of CNH Industrial in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.58.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

NYSE CNHI opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Amundi bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,061,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,312,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,534,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,733,004,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in CNH Industrial by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,830,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,211 shares during the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

