Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,691,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724,463 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners comprises about 2.1% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $646,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6,423.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 52,676 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 145.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 42.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,742,000 after purchasing an additional 420,764 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 39,887.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.40. 21,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,863. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.67. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

CCEP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

