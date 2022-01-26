Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given a $66.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) received a $66.00 price target from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.19.

KO opened at $59.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $61.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

