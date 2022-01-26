Cohanzick Management LLC Acquires Shares of 150,000 Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARGUU. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,575,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,053,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000.

Shares of ARGUU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,085. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18. Argus Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64.

