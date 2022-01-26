Cohanzick Management LLC Boosts Position in G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA)

Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,349 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 0.87% of G&P Acquisition worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of G&P Acquisition by 180.4% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 320,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 206,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GAPA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. 1,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,722. G&P Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

