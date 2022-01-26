Cohanzick Management LLC Has $9.70 Million Stake in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA)

Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares during the period. Omnichannel Acquisition makes up 2.3% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 4.74% of Omnichannel Acquisition worth $9,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 301,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 29,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,357. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.94. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $11.06.

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp.

