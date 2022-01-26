Cohanzick Management LLC Invests $1.22 Million in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 123,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 0.44% of G Squared Ascend I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in G Squared Ascend I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,754,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP increased its stake in G Squared Ascend I by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

GSQD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. 8,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,558. G Squared Ascend I Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90.

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

