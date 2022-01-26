Cohanzick Management LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 162,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 0.56% of Zanite Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zanite Acquisition by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 22,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZNTE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,070. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.16. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

