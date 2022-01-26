Cohanzick Management LLC Invests $3.09 Million in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 309,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 1.12% of CITIC Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCAC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $7,505,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 143.2% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 614,200 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $3,595,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 43.4% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 349,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 105,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $915,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCAC traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 84,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,808. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

