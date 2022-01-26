Cohanzick Management LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Vistas Media Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMAC. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Vistas Media Acquisition by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 501,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 128,883 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $577,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Vistas Media Acquisition by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 52,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:VMAC traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. 446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,650. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09. Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $14.09.

About Vistas Media Acquisition

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

