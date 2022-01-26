Cohanzick Management LLC Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 159,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Motive Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOTV. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Motive Capital during the second quarter worth $77,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Motive Capital during the third quarter worth $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Motive Capital by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motive Capital stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,151. Motive Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

