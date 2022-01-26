Cohanzick Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT)

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 147,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Global SPAC Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global SPAC Partners by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 568,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 33,225 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth about $360,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global SPAC Partners stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,577. Global SPAC Partners Co. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

