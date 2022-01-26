Cohanzick Management LLC Purchases Shares of 798,002 Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 798,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,892,000. Alpha Partners Technology Merger accounts for 1.9% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,526,000. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter valued at $9,890,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter valued at $495,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter valued at about $19,780,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter valued at about $484,000.

Shares of NASDAQ APTMU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.91.

