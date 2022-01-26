Cohanzick Management LLC Takes Position in Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO)

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 164,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 2.21% of Golden Path Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPCO. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GPCO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 6,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,287. Golden Path Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $13.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

