Coin98 (C98) Price Tops $1.60 on Major Exchanges

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. One Coin98 coin can currently be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00004334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $296.09 million and $89.36 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008323 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adadex Tools (ADAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

