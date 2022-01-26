Coldstack (CLS) Price Down 29.6% Over Last Week

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $215,250.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002369 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00048438 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,399.49 or 0.06630722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,072.47 or 0.99682248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00052230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00051110 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

