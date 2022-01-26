Collateral Pay (COLL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $50.00

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0583 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $360,894.55 and $50.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00050311 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.55 or 0.06854500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00055421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,678.36 or 0.99849863 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00051735 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

