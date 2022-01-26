Color Platform (CLR) Hits Market Cap of $741,526.37

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $741,526.37 and approximately $73.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 54.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,125.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $305.27 or 0.00800720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.00 or 0.00246545 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00023540 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004034 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000101 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

