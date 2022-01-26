Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Trading Down 4.7%

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) shares traded down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. 266,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 442,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Columbia Care in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Columbia Care from $5.50 to $5.20 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, cut their target price on Columbia Care from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

