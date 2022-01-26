Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $319,076,000 after acquiring an additional 15,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,100,000 after acquiring an additional 139,818 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,037,000 after acquiring an additional 195,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,939,000 after acquiring an additional 142,542 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 666,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,750 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of COLM opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.65 and its 200-day moving average is $99.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Several equities analysts have commented on COLM shares. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.