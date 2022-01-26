Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,016,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 227,258 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.63% of Columbia Sportswear worth $289,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,100,000 after purchasing an additional 139,818 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,037,000 after acquiring an additional 195,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,939,000 after acquiring an additional 142,542 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 666,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 586,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.28.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.