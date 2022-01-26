Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.42.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Comcast by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after buying an additional 16,883,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499,137 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $226.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.52. Comcast has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

