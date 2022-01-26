Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 4,135 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,235 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of Bancorp worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

In other Bancorp news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.56. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $33.36.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

