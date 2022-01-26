Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires Shares of 46,371 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The firm had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.42.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

