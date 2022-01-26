Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes $1.11 Million Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OPCH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 105.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 58.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,454 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,728 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 5,406.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,369,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 852.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,378,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $474,180 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

