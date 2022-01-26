Community Bank System, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Community Bank System in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.67. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $64.24 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 715.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Community Bank System by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.