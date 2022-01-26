Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick anticipates that the bank will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $64.24 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average of $72.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,949,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,371,000 after purchasing an additional 71,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,213,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,033,000 after acquiring an additional 137,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,358,000 after acquiring an additional 765,439 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 945,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,604,000 after acquiring an additional 42,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,400,000 after acquiring an additional 87,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

