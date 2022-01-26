Comparing Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coupang and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $11.97 billion 2.74 -$474.89 million N/A N/A D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi $915.55 million 0.61 -$68.14 million N/A N/A

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupang.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Coupang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Coupang and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 0 4 3 0 2.43 D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi 0 2 3 0 2.60

Coupang currently has a consensus target price of $45.86, indicating a potential upside of 144.70%. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a consensus target price of $17.66, indicating a potential upside of 801.02%. Given D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi is more favorable than Coupang.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang -7.19% -81.85% -12.15% D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A

Summary

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi beats Coupang on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

