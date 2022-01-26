Comparing Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) & Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Birchcliff Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US $116.23 million 0.01 -$118.86 million N/A N/A Birchcliff Energy $394.54 million 3.20 -$43.16 million $0.26 18.36

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US.

Profitability

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US 5.68% 244.89% 24.18% Birchcliff Energy 13.77% 5.07% 2.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lonestar Resources US and Birchcliff Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 N/A Birchcliff Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00

Birchcliff Energy has a consensus price target of $9.22, indicating a potential upside of 93.18%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Lonestar Resources US.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats Lonestar Resources US on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

