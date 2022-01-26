Comparing Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) and Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) and Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sesen Bio and Ocular Therapeutix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio N/A -155.66% -41.67% Ocular Therapeutix -229.02% -22.95% -7.87%

Sesen Bio has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocular Therapeutix has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sesen Bio and Ocular Therapeutix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ocular Therapeutix 0 0 3 1 3.25

Sesen Bio currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 973.83%. Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus target price of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 312.97%. Given Sesen Bio’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sesen Bio is more favorable than Ocular Therapeutix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Sesen Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Sesen Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sesen Bio and Ocular Therapeutix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio $11.24 million 13.22 -$22.40 million ($0.25) -2.98 Ocular Therapeutix $17.40 million 24.79 -$155.64 million ($1.93) -2.92

Sesen Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ocular Therapeutix. Sesen Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocular Therapeutix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix beats Sesen Bio on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc. engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K. Christopher Garcia, Gregory L. Verdine, Casey T. Weaver and K. Dane Wittrup on February 25, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

