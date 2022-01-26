Comparing Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA)

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vaccinex and Dermata Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex N/A -197.52% -118.95% Dermata Therapeutics N/A N/A -134.60%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vaccinex and Dermata Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaccinex 0 0 0 0 N/A Dermata Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Dermata Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 535.74%. Given Dermata Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dermata Therapeutics is more favorable than Vaccinex.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vaccinex and Dermata Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex $630,000.00 54.27 -$28.85 million N/A N/A Dermata Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.24 million N/A N/A

Dermata Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vaccinex.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of Vaccinex shares are held by institutional investors. 45.6% of Vaccinex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of targeted bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The firm focuses in the development of pepinemab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, osteosarcoma, melanoma and Huntington’s disease. Its products pipeline includes SEMA4D antibody platform and ActivMAb antibody discovery platform. The company was founded by Maurice Zauderer and Deepak Sahasrabudhe in April 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO.

