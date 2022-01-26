CompX International (NYSE:CIX) PT Lowered to $29.00

CompX International (NYSE:CIX) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 28.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, increased their target price on CompX International from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE:CIX opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.35. CompX International has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $25.98.

CompX International (NYSE:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter. CompX International had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 11.48%.

About CompX International

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Security Products and Marine Components.

