Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.09

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.09 and traded as low as $4.51. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 8,793 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $38.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 139.55% and a net margin of 45.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the second quarter worth about $110,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 181,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

