Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Sells $444,250.00 in Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.70, for a total value of $444,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $411,950.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $423,700.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $882,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total value of $842,450.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $888,100.00.

NASDAQ:CNXC traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.42. 560,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.61. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $105.42 and a one year high of $191.35. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion and a PE ratio of 23.59.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

CNXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

