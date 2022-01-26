Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.07. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 457 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.12.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile (NYSE:CCM)

Concord Medical Services Holding Ltd. engages in the operation of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers. It provides radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing services to hospitals; and sale of medical equipment and the provision of radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing and management services to hospitals, It operates through Network Business and Hospital Business segments.

