Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 7,754 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 237.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SAP by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SAP by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAP. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $132.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.79 and a 200 day moving average of $141.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

