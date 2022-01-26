Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 518,100 OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 518,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of OrganiGram at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 107.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.13 million. Analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

