Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Kroger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Kroger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KR opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average of $42.90. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

