Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 19,596 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of MarineMax worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MarineMax by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MarineMax by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarineMax alerts:

NYSE HZO opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.71. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average of $51.96.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HZO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $72,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.